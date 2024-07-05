Left Menu

PM Modi and President Putin to Discuss Comprehensive Bilateral Ties at India-Russia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at the upcoming India-Russia summit to review a spectrum of bilateral ties, including defence, trade, and people-to-people exchanges. The visit marks Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years and involves delegation-level talks and cultural engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to reconvene at the forthcoming India-Russia summit, aiming to assess and fortify a diverse array of bilateral connections encompassing defence, investment, energy cooperation, and cultural exchanges, as announced by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday.

Modi will embark on a two-day official visit to Russia from July 8-9 at Putin's invitation. Marking the 22nd India-Russia summit, the visit will cover everything from regional developments to expansive bilateral dialogues. Putin plans to host a private dinner upon Modi's arrival.

Diplomatic activities will include engagements with the Indian community and a visit to significant landmarks such as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Rosatom pavilion. The summit carries heightened significance, being the first in three years and amidst complex global challenges, with key discussions also expected regarding the early discharge of Indian nationals misled into Russian Army service.

Post Russia, Modi's itinerary includes a landmark visit to Austria, the first by an Indian PM in over four decades, reflecting an extensive bilateral agenda for the Indian leadership.

