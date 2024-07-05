Congress Accuses PM Modi of Sabotaging Karnataka's Welfare Schemes

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an apology for allegedly obstructing the Karnataka government's welfare schemes and inflating the food bill subsidy. Ramesh questioned whether BJP legislators from Karnataka would seek fair compensation from the Centre for these actions.

"Will the non-biological Prime Minister, who withdrew his 'Aashirwaad' to Karnataka after the state voted in a Congress government in May 2023, apologise to the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka for disrespecting their mandate and obstructing their democratically elected State Government from implementing its schemes?" Ramesh asked.

Ramesh further criticized Modi for the estimated Rs 16000- Rs 18000 crore inflation in the food bill subsidy, accusing him of stopping the sale of excess rice stocks to Karnataka and other states. He also questioned if the 17 BJP MPs and 2 JD(S) MPs from Karnataka, along with the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, would seek proper compensation.

Highlighting a turning point, Ramesh stated that on June 13, 2023, the Modi government ceased rice sales to state governments under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic), directly affecting Karnataka's Anna Bhagya Scheme. This disruption, according to Ramesh, forced the Karnataka government to compensate through cash transfers of Rs 170 per month for each eligible beneficiary.

Ramesh alleged that a vendetta-driven decision had deprived the people of Karnataka of additional rice through the Anna Bhagya Guarantee, significantly increasing India's food subsidy bill. He countered the Modi government's claims of depleted rice stocks by referencing a Hindustan Times report revealing the government stored 50 million tonnes of rice, three times the required buffer.

As the budget looms, Ramesh remarked that the government has recognized the financial ramifications of the Prime Minister's actions and has decided to resume rice sales to the states.