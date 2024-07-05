BJP Gears Up for J&K Assembly Elections Amidst Political Revamps by Rivals

Buoyed by their success in the Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Friday that the electorate has clearly set the narrative as they ramp up preparations for the approaching Assembly elections in the Union Territory. Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are actively working on strengthening their respective parties. Holding its executive meeting in Jammu, the BJP discussed its strategic approach for the upcoming elections.

The meeting saw participation from Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, G Kishan Reddy, BJP Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina, and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh among other luminaries. Speaking to ANI, Tarun Chugh noted that the people have 'shown their narrative' by defeating former J-K Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in the recent polls.

'BJP is organizing meetings nationwide. Tomorrow, the party's National President JP Nadda will be in Jammu for an executive meeting. These sessions will span three days. By defeating Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and the Gandhi-Nehru family, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have exhibited that Pakistan's agenda will not prevail here,' Chugh remarked. 'Jammu and Kashmir is now a tourism capital and a state of peace under the leadership of PM Modi,' he added.

The BJP has appointed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as the state election in charge for Jammu and Kashmir. Post-meeting, Reddy stated, 'After the Lok Sabha elections, we decided to convene an executive meeting of state workers. Tomorrow, party president JP Nadda will join us to guide our workers.'

Additionally, BJP National President JP Nadda is slated to visit the Union Territory on July 6 for Assembly elections preparation. According to BJP's Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ravinder Rana, the next Chief Minister will be from the BJP. He praised the party's victories, stating that BJP has won both seats in the Jammu division for the third consecutive time.

In August 2019, the BJP-led government revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories. Political parties have since called for early Assembly elections and the restoration of statehood. Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference also held a two-day working committee meeting in anticipation of the polls, with Omar Abdullah expressing confidence that elections will happen soon.

'The people expect Assembly elections within the Supreme Court's set timeframe. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has initiated preparations to strengthen the party for the elections,' said Omar Abdullah. He emphasized the Prime Minister's recent assurances of imminent elections and the Election Commission's timeline.

Previously, the Supreme Court instructed the Election Commission to conduct polls by September. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Srinagar, indicated that preparations for Assembly elections had begun and that restoring statehood to the Union Territory was on the horizon.

'The day when the people of Jammu and Kashmir will elect a new government is near. The restoration of statehood is also forthcoming,' Prime Minister Modi asserted. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar confirmed that Assembly polls will follow the Lok Sabha elections. In the last assembly elections in 2014, the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party led by Mehbooba Mufti secured 28 seats, while the BJP won 25 seats. Omar Abdullah's Jammu & Kashmir National Conference garnered 15 seats, and the Congress came away with 12.