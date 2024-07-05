Left Menu

Shock and Outrage: BSP Tamil Nadu President Armstrong Assassinated in Chennai

BSP Tamil Nadu President Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob. Political leaders from AIADMK and BJP have condemned the attack, criticizing the DMK government's handling of law and order. The Chennai police are actively searching for the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:44 IST
Shock and Outrage: BSP Tamil Nadu President Armstrong Assassinated in Chennai
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP Tamil Nadu President Armstrong tragically lost his life after being hacked to death by an unidentified mob in Chennai today. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami lambasted the DMK, questioning the state's law and order if such a leader could be assassinated. He expressed his condolences on X, noting, 'It is shocking and painful after knowing BSP State President Armstrong was hacked to death. Condolences to BSP cadres and his family. If the state president of a national party is assassinated, what is the point of criticizing law and order in the DMK regime? How do criminals get the courage to kill? I strongly condemn the DMK chief who has pushed law and order to such a level that crimes are committed without fear of police, government or the law.'

Palaniswami urged M K Stalin to ensure a peaceful last rites ceremony for Armstrong, free from obstacles. In a parallel condemnation, BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. 'Our BJP party leader has already pointed out that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Tamil Nadu several times. Today, a Dalit leader has been murdered. Armstrong was a young and active leader of a national party,' Prasad stated. 'As we already said several times, the law and order is worst here in Tamil Nadu and today's murder of a party leader itself is an example of that. We ask this Tamil Nadu Government to make sure of immediate arrest of the murderers,' he added.

Officials reported that Armstrong was attacked by six individuals near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday evening. The Chennai police have initiated a search for the assailants. 'The incident took place in Sembium police jurisdiction,' the authorities mentioned, adding that further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024