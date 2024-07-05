Shock and Outrage: BSP Tamil Nadu President Armstrong Assassinated in Chennai

BSP Tamil Nadu President Armstrong tragically lost his life after being hacked to death by an unidentified mob in Chennai today. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami lambasted the DMK, questioning the state's law and order if such a leader could be assassinated. He expressed his condolences on X, noting, 'It is shocking and painful after knowing BSP State President Armstrong was hacked to death. Condolences to BSP cadres and his family. If the state president of a national party is assassinated, what is the point of criticizing law and order in the DMK regime? How do criminals get the courage to kill? I strongly condemn the DMK chief who has pushed law and order to such a level that crimes are committed without fear of police, government or the law.'

Palaniswami urged M K Stalin to ensure a peaceful last rites ceremony for Armstrong, free from obstacles. In a parallel condemnation, BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. 'Our BJP party leader has already pointed out that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Tamil Nadu several times. Today, a Dalit leader has been murdered. Armstrong was a young and active leader of a national party,' Prasad stated. 'As we already said several times, the law and order is worst here in Tamil Nadu and today's murder of a party leader itself is an example of that. We ask this Tamil Nadu Government to make sure of immediate arrest of the murderers,' he added.

Officials reported that Armstrong was attacked by six individuals near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday evening. The Chennai police have initiated a search for the assailants. 'The incident took place in Sembium police jurisdiction,' the authorities mentioned, adding that further details are awaited. (ANI)