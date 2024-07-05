Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis Meets RSS Chief in Nagpur

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur on Friday, according to sources.

Fadnavis, who traveled from Mumbai to Nagpur in the evening, held discussions with Bhagwat. However, the specifics of the conversation were not immediately revealed.

As the content of the meeting remains undisclosed, speculation surrounds the implications of this high-profile interaction.