Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis Meets RSS Chief in Nagpur
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur. Arriving from Mumbai in the evening, he visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters. The details of their discussion were not immediately disclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 05-07-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 23:05 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur on Friday, according to sources.
Fadnavis, who traveled from Mumbai to Nagpur in the evening, held discussions with Bhagwat. However, the specifics of the conversation were not immediately revealed.
As the content of the meeting remains undisclosed, speculation surrounds the implications of this high-profile interaction.
