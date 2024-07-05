Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Diverting SC/ST Funds for Poll Promises

The Karnataka BJP accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Congress government of misusing Rs 14,800 crore allocated for Scheduled Caste and Tribal Sub-plans on Friday. According to the BJP, these funds were diverted to fulfill the government's poll promises under the five guarantees.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka stated on 'X' (formerly Twitter) that funds intended for underprivileged communities were repurposed, with Rs 7,881.91 crore used for the 'Gruhalakshmi' scheme, Rs 70.28 crore for 'Bhagyalakshmi' scheme, Rs 2,585.93 crore for the 'Gruhajyoti' scheme, and additional amounts for other guarantees. He also accused the Congress government of embezzling Rs 187 crore from the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the reallocation, asserting that the funds were used in proportion to the SC/ST population, with most beneficiaries being from these communities.