New UK PM Keir Starmer Scraps Controversial Rwanda Deportation Plan
On his first day in office, newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has put an end to the Conservative's contentious plan to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda. Starmer faces pressure to address the UK's migration challenges, especially regarding asylum seekers arriving via small boats from France.
On his inaugural day as Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has acted decisively to terminate the Conservative government's controversial plan to deport migrants arriving illegally in the UK to Rwanda. The announcement was reported by the Telegraph, citing sources from the Labour Party.
Starmer had previously vowed to eliminate the policy, which had sparked widespread debate and criticism. However, with migration being a pivotal issue in electoral politics, the new Prime Minister faces significant pressure to find alternative solutions for managing the influx of asylum seekers arriving across the English Channel.
The move signifies a dramatic policy shift and raises questions about the future of the UK's broader migration strategy, as tens of thousands of people continue to make the perilous journey from France to British shores in small boats.
