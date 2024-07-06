Left Menu

Indian American Congressman Backs Biden's Re-Election Bid

Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar has announced his unwavering support for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign. As the first term Congressman from Michigan, Thanedar emphasized Biden's accomplishments and the importance of his leadership, particularly in a battleground state crucial for the upcoming election against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Updated: 06-07-2024 04:45 IST
Shri Thanedar
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar on Friday reaffirmed his full support for U.S. President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.

Representing Michigan's 13th Congressional District, Thanedar's endorsement is particularly significant given the state's battleground status. He emphasized Biden's continued focus on Detroit's challenges, highlighting key achievements from Biden's first term, including record infrastructure spending and the CHIPS Act.

As the first among five Indian American Congressmen to back Biden post-debate, Thanedar believes in the President's vision and capabilities, underscoring the importance of federal investment for their district.

