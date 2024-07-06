Left Menu

Fourth Democrat Calls for Biden to Step Down from 2024 Race

U.S. Representative Mike Quigley has urged President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 election, joining three other Democrats in Congress who have made similar calls. Quigley emphasized the importance of Biden's legacy and suggested that stepping down would prevent potential disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2024 05:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 05:05 IST
Fourth Democrat Calls for Biden to Step Down from 2024 Race
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political development, U.S. Representative Mike Quigley on Friday implored President Joe Biden to bow out of the 2024 election race. Quigley, representing Illinois, became the fourth congressional Democrat to make such a plea.

'Mr. President, your legacy is set. We owe you the greatest debt of gratitude,' Quigley remarked on MSNBC. 'The only thing that you can do now to cement that for all time and prevent utter catastrophe is to step down and let someone else do this.'

Quigley's call follows similar appeals from House lawmakers Lloyd Doggett, Raul Grijalva, and Seth Moulton, as the political dynamics for the upcoming race intensify.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024