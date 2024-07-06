Fourth Democrat Calls for Biden to Step Down from 2024 Race

In a significant political development, U.S. Representative Mike Quigley on Friday implored President Joe Biden to bow out of the 2024 election race. Quigley, representing Illinois, became the fourth congressional Democrat to make such a plea.

'Mr. President, your legacy is set. We owe you the greatest debt of gratitude,' Quigley remarked on MSNBC. 'The only thing that you can do now to cement that for all time and prevent utter catastrophe is to step down and let someone else do this.'

Quigley's call follows similar appeals from House lawmakers Lloyd Doggett, Raul Grijalva, and Seth Moulton, as the political dynamics for the upcoming race intensify.