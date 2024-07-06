Left Menu

Reformist Surge: Masoud Pezeshkian Extends Lead in Iran's Presidential Election

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian leads hard-liner Saeed Jalili by over 2 million votes in Iran's presidential runoff. Supporters celebrated in the streets amidst ongoing vote counting. A potential Pezeshkian victory puts Iran at a crucial juncture with regional tensions and international relations at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 07:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian's lead against hard-liner Saeed Jalili widened early Saturday, amassing over 2 million votes as counting proceeded in Iran's presidential runoff election.

Supporters of Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon and veteran lawmaker, flooded Tehran and other cities before dawn, celebrating his growing lead. However, a potential Pezeshkian victory positions Iran at a delicate moment, with strained Mideast relations over the Israel-Hamas conflict, Iran's progressing nuclear ambitions, and the impending U.S. election threatening any hopes for easing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Election spokesperson Mohsen Eslami indicated Pezeshkian had garnered 11.1 million votes compared to Jalili's 9 million, withholding total turnout figures as counting continued. The first round, held on June 28, saw the lowest turnout since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, despite government officials predicting a higher participation rate. State TV showed images of modest lines at some polling centers, though online videos suggested some polls remained empty, and surveys in Tehran indicated light voter traffic amid tight security.

