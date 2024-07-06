BJP Gears Up for Historic Win in J&K's Next Assembly Elections
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina urged workers and leaders to work together to secure the Union Territory's first chief minister from the saffron party. Addressing party delegates, Raina emphasized the need for unity and outlined a roadmap for upcoming assembly elections, targeting a majority win. Prominent BJP figures attended the meeting, including Union Ministers and party leaders.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday called on workers and leaders to collaborate for securing the Union Territory's first chief minister from the saffron party in the next assembly elections.
Speaking at the two-day 'Vistarit Karyasamiti Baithak' in Mishriwala, Raina criticized Congress and the National Conference for exploiting various groups for vote bank politics. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Jitendra Singh, and other prominent BJP leaders.
Raina stressed the importance of achieving a majority in the forthcoming elections, urging attendees to pledge towards this goal. Tributes were paid to BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 123rd birth anniversary. The session was part of a wider effort to prepare for the next three to four months following the NDA-led government's third term at the centre.
Union Minister Reddy revealed that such meetings are being held nationwide to review Lok Sabha results and strengthen the party's base, especially in the post-Article 370 abrogation scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva, Sudhanshu Trivedi and others pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on death anniversary
PM Modi, Shah, Nadda pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on death anniversary
Odisha CM Pays Tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Balidan Diwas
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Honors Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Legacy
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Credits RSS for Abrogation of Article 370