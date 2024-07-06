BJP Gears Up for Historic Win in J&K's Next Assembly Elections

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday called on workers and leaders to collaborate for securing the Union Territory's first chief minister from the saffron party in the next assembly elections.

Speaking at the two-day 'Vistarit Karyasamiti Baithak' in Mishriwala, Raina criticized Congress and the National Conference for exploiting various groups for vote bank politics. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Jitendra Singh, and other prominent BJP leaders.

Raina stressed the importance of achieving a majority in the forthcoming elections, urging attendees to pledge towards this goal. Tributes were paid to BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 123rd birth anniversary. The session was part of a wider effort to prepare for the next three to four months following the NDA-led government's third term at the centre.

Union Minister Reddy revealed that such meetings are being held nationwide to review Lok Sabha results and strengthen the party's base, especially in the post-Article 370 abrogation scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)