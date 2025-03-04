Left Menu

Sajad Gani Lone Walks Out Over Article 370 Amendments Disallowance

Sajad Gani Lone, leader of People's Conference, exited the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly when his motion for amendments, including the restoration of Article 370, was denied by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. Lone expressed dissatisfaction with the speaker's decision, asserting a suppression of his proposals.

Updated: 04-03-2025 13:02 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Sajad Gani Lone, a prominent leader from the People's Conference, walked out of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday. The move came after his proposed amendments, which included the restoration of Article 370, were dismissed by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

Lone, representing Handwara constituency, expressed his frustration following the denial, stating, "I am not convinced by the speaker's reply and I believe they are trying to muzzle us." The rejection occurred despite Lone's assertion that issues like Article 370, the Public Safety Act, and alleged election rigging warrant attention.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions regarding the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was revoked by the Indian government in 2019. The speaker maintained that the assembly could not address such matters, emphasizing they fall under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry.

