Protest Erupts in J&K Legislative Assembly Over Statehood and Article 370
Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh staged a protest in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, pressing for the restoration of statehood and Article 370. During the budget session, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reaffirmed the government's commitment to these issues amid calls for clarity from political leaders.
On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed a heated protest by Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh, who highlighted the contentious issues of statehood and Article 370 restoration. Sheikh held placards in a vivid demonstration during Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's speech, emphasizing his demands.
Before the session commenced, Sheikh expressed his determination to address the political and developmental aspirations of J&K, criticizing Omar Abdullah's lack of clarity on statehood and Article 370. He stressed that genuine intentions would have resulted in collaborative discussions rather than isolation of key stakeholders.
Lieutenant Governor Sinha, in his inaugural address, assured the assembly of the government's unwavering commitment to restoring statehood while fostering participatory governance. He highlighted the emotional and political relevance of statehood for J&K citizens, pledging to engage all stakeholders in pursuit of peaceful and progressive outcomes.
