BRS MLA's Defection Strengthens Congress in Telangana

In a political shake-up, BRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy joined the ruling Congress in Telangana, taking the number of BRS MLAs who switched to Congress to seven since the last Assembly elections. The Congress’s strength increases significantly in both the Assembly and the Legislative Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 15:41 IST
In a fresh setback to opposition BRS in Telangana, the party's MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy joined the ruling Congress on Saturday.

This brings the total number of BRS MLAs who have joined the Congress since the last Assembly elections to seven.

Krishna Mohan Reddy, the legislator from Gadwal, joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy, along with other party leaders, at the CM's residence at Jubilee Hills.

Speculation is rife that more BRS MLAs may switch to the ruling party in the coming days.

The BRS had won 39 of the total 119 Assembly constituencies in last year's elections, while Congress secured power by winning 64 seats. BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, G Lasya Nanditha, tragically passed away in a road accident earlier this year. The Congress won the by-poll for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment, increasing its strength to 65.

With the addition of the seven BRS MLAs now allied with Congress, its strength has bolstered to 71. On Thursday night, six BRS MLCs also joined the ruling Congress. With these new defections, Congress's strength in the 40-member Legislative Council now stands at 10.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

