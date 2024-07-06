Left Menu

Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian's Election Signals Shift in Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian, a moderate candidate, won Iran's presidential election, defeating hardline rival Saeed Jalili. British PM Keir Starmer ended the Rwanda asylum deportation scheme. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro led a conservative rally, and the Dalai Lama celebrated his 89th birthday amid Tibetan concerns about his succession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:29 IST
Iran's moderate candidate, Masoud Pezeshkian, won the presidential election, bringing hopes of reform after defeating hardliner Saeed Jalili. Pezeshkian urged Iranians to stay with him through 'the difficult road ahead.'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the end of the Rwanda asylum deportation scheme, stating it was never a real deterrent.

In Brazil, former President Jair Bolsonaro led a right-wing rally to build support for conservative candidates in upcoming municipal elections. Meanwhile, the Dalai Lama's 89th birthday raises concerns among exiled Tibetans about his successor.

