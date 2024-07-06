Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian's Election Signals Shift in Iran

Iran's moderate candidate, Masoud Pezeshkian, won the presidential election, bringing hopes of reform after defeating hardliner Saeed Jalili. Pezeshkian urged Iranians to stay with him through 'the difficult road ahead.'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the end of the Rwanda asylum deportation scheme, stating it was never a real deterrent.

In Brazil, former President Jair Bolsonaro led a right-wing rally to build support for conservative candidates in upcoming municipal elections. Meanwhile, the Dalai Lama's 89th birthday raises concerns among exiled Tibetans about his successor.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)