UK's New Foreign Secretary David Lammy and India's Commitment to Strengthen Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to the UK's new Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, to reaffirm their commitment to enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer named Lammy following the Labour Party's victory. Both sides look forward to an early in-person meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 00:13 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday announced that he has discussed with the UK's fresh Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, regarding the enhancement of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

On the platform X, Jaishankar expressed his anticipation for an early in-person meeting with Lammy.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed Lammy after the Labour Party's landslide victory in the general election. Jaishankar extended his congratulations to Lammy via a social media post.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi also congratulated Keir Starmer on his election win, emphasizing India's commitment to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

