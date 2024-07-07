Bukele's War on Price Gouging and Gang Violence: A Double-Edged Sword

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, renowned for his stringent crackdown on street gangs, has now turned his attention to wholesale price gougers. Bukele has warned distributors and importers of severe repercussions if they continue inflating food prices, likening them to the gang members he has targeted since his 2019 election.

In a recent speech, Bukele emphasized his resolve, stating, "We are not playing around." He highlighted his administration's fight against tax evasion, bribery, and contraband importation among wholesalers, which could lead to criminal charges and potential jail time. The government plans to establish 20 sales points to offer food at fair prices.

Widely popular for his success in reducing gang violence and implementing emergency powers, Bukele's strategies have turned once-dangerous neighborhoods into some of Latin America's safest. However, human rights groups criticize the often arbitrary detainment of suspected gang members, pointing to the release of thousands due to insufficient evidence.

