Macron’s Political Future Hangs in Balance as France Heads to Polls
France is holding a parliamentary run-off election with the far-right National Rally (RN) expected to win the most votes, though likely to fall short of a majority. This could lead to a hung parliament, complicating governance for President Emmanuel Macron, or force him into an uneasy cohabitation with RN.
France's political landscape could see significant changes as the nation heads to parliamentary run-off elections. Opinion polls suggest the far-right National Rally (RN) will secure the most votes but may fall short of a majority, leading to a chaotic hung parliament and challenging President Emmanuel Macron's authority.
If RN acquires a majority, Macron could find himself in an awkward 'cohabitation' with nationalist, eurosceptic forces. But a centrist-leftist alliance is looking to prevent RN from reaching the 289-seat threshold in the 577-seat National Assembly.
The elections have polarized the country, with high voter turnout anticipated. Initial projections will be available immediately after polls close. Much depends on voter alignment with anti-RN alliances or far-right contenders.
