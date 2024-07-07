Left Menu

Macron’s Political Future Hangs in Balance as France Heads to Polls

France is holding a parliamentary run-off election with the far-right National Rally (RN) expected to win the most votes, though likely to fall short of a majority. This could lead to a hung parliament, complicating governance for President Emmanuel Macron, or force him into an uneasy cohabitation with RN.

Updated: 07-07-2024 05:31 IST
France's political landscape could see significant changes as the nation heads to parliamentary run-off elections. Opinion polls suggest the far-right National Rally (RN) will secure the most votes but may fall short of a majority, leading to a chaotic hung parliament and challenging President Emmanuel Macron's authority.

If RN acquires a majority, Macron could find himself in an awkward 'cohabitation' with nationalist, eurosceptic forces. But a centrist-leftist alliance is looking to prevent RN from reaching the 289-seat threshold in the 577-seat National Assembly.

The elections have polarized the country, with high voter turnout anticipated. Initial projections will be available immediately after polls close. Much depends on voter alignment with anti-RN alliances or far-right contenders.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

