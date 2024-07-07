Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CMs Collaborate to Address Unresolved Issues

In a significant meeting on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy came together in Hyderabad to address unresolved issues between their states. The two leaders agreed to form committees of officials and ministers to deal with lingering disputes, marking a decade since the bifurcation of the Telugu-speaking states.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the discussions that took place, emphasizing the need for actionable steps. 'We have discussed the unresolved issues from the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation over the last 10 years. While we do not expect all issues to be resolved immediately, we recognize the need for action. Therefore, we have made this decision,' said Vikramarka at a press conference. He announced that a committee comprising Chief Secretaries and three officials from each state would be established.

'If some issues are not resolved by the officials' committee, a committee of ministers from both states will be formed. If any issues remain unresolved, the Chief Ministers will discuss them,' Vikramarka added. Additionally, the states plan to collaborate against drugs and cybercrimes, with coordinative measures led by the respective Additional Director Generals.

Telugu Desam Party Minister Satya Prasad reiterated the importance of these committees, particularly in addressing Reorganization Act-related issues. 'Telangana was formed after a significant movement. To ensure all benefit and resolve issues of the Reorganization Act, we have established a high-level officials committee and a ministers' committee,' Prasad explained.

Prasad further mentioned the formation of a committee with Additional DGs from both states to tackle drug-related issues. 'We have formed a committee with Additional DGs from both states to eliminate the drug culture. The Telangana Chief Minister was concerned about drugs being prepared in Andhra Pradesh and sold in Telangana,' he said.

The landmark meeting took place at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, signaling a cooperative spirit to address long-standing issues.

