France on Edge: Parliamentary Election to Shape Political Future Amid Rising Nationalism

France voted on Sunday in a crucial parliamentary run-off election that promises to reshape its political landscape. With opinion polls indicating a strong showing for the far-right National Rally (RN), the country faces potential political gridlock weeks before the Paris Olympic Games, raising questions about President Emmanuel Macron's hold on power.

Marine Le Pen's RN achieved historic gains in the first-round vote, raising the specter of a far-right government for the first time since World War Two. However, the alliance of centrist and leftist parties has put into doubt RN's ability to secure an absolute majority in the National Assembly.

Initial projections, expected after polls close, will reveal whether France is heading towards a hung parliament. If RN fails to secure a 289-seat majority, Macron may have to navigate a difficult political terrain, risking policy paralysis and complicating France's governance until the end of his presidency in 2027.

