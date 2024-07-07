Left Menu

France on Edge: Parliamentary Election to Shape Political Future Amid Rising Nationalism

France held a parliamentary run-off election, with predictions showing the far-right National Rally making significant gains. However, they are unlikely to secure a majority. This outcome could plunge the country into a political impasse, challenging President Macron's authority and potentially leading to a period of political instability before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 11:56 IST
France on Edge: Parliamentary Election to Shape Political Future Amid Rising Nationalism
AI Generated Representative Image

France voted on Sunday in a crucial parliamentary run-off election that promises to reshape its political landscape. With opinion polls indicating a strong showing for the far-right National Rally (RN), the country faces potential political gridlock weeks before the Paris Olympic Games, raising questions about President Emmanuel Macron's hold on power.

Marine Le Pen's RN achieved historic gains in the first-round vote, raising the specter of a far-right government for the first time since World War Two. However, the alliance of centrist and leftist parties has put into doubt RN's ability to secure an absolute majority in the National Assembly.

Initial projections, expected after polls close, will reveal whether France is heading towards a hung parliament. If RN fails to secure a 289-seat majority, Macron may have to navigate a difficult political terrain, risking policy paralysis and complicating France's governance until the end of his presidency in 2027.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024