J P Nadda Visits Jammu: A Prelude to Upcoming Assembly Elections
Union minister and BJP national president J P Nadda visited the historic Raghunath Mandir in Jammu, accompanied by other senior party officials. Nadda's visit aimed to strategize for the forthcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, as directed by the Supreme Court to be held by September 30, 2024.
Union minister and BJP national president J P Nadda paid obeisance at the historic Raghunath Mandir in Jammu on Sunday.
Accompanied by Union minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh, Nadda was welcomed at the temple by party leaders, including MP Jugal Kishore and former minister Priya Sethi.
Nadda arrived in Jammu on Saturday afternoon to participate in the BJP's 'Vistarit Karyasamiti Baithak'.
The BJP president visited the party headquarters to preside over a meeting with senior leaders.
This meeting holds significant importance as Nadda urged party workers to prepare for the assembly elections in the Union territory.
In December last year, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to conduct assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.
A BJP leader stated that the meeting was convened by Nadda to discuss the party's strategy for the forthcoming elections.
