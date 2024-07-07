Pope Francis Urges Politicians to Prioritize Democracy Over Populism
Pope Francis, speaking at a convention in Trieste, Italy, emphasized the importance of promoting democracy and tackling voter apathy. He urged politicians to prioritize the common good over populist ideologies, highlighted the need for meaningful dialogue, and expressed concern about declining voter participation. The pope plans a significant Asia tour in September.
Pope Francis, addressing an annual Roman Catholic convention on social affairs in Trieste, warned that democracy is in peril and urged politicians to move away from populism.
He lamented that many people feel excluded from the democratic process, particularly the poor and weak, and stressed the need for meaningful dialogue over partisan ideologies.
The pontiff also highlighted the importance of teaching democratic values to children and voiced concerns over declining voter participation. His visit comes ahead of a significant 12-day tour across Asia in September.
