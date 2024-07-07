Democrats Urge Biden to End Re-Election Bid After Debate Performance

A growing number of Democrats in the U.S. Congress are calling on Democratic President Joe Biden to end his re-election bid following a lackluster debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Leading the list is Representative Lloyd Doggett from Texas, who cited Biden's trailing performance in polls and debates as the impetus for his call.

Representative Raul Grijalva of Arizona stated that this moment presents an opportunity to seek other candidates, while Representative Mike Quigley of Illinois warned against Biden's continued candidacy, suggesting it could spell disaster. Angie Craig, representing a highly contested district, also urged for Biden's withdrawal, doubting his ability to effectively campaign and win against Trump.

