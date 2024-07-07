Left Menu

Democrats Urge Biden to End Re-Election Bid After Debate Performance

Several Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. Congress are urging President Joe Biden to end his re-election campaign after an unconvincing debate performance against Donald Trump. Among them are Representatives Lloyd Doggett, Raul Grijalva, Mike Quigley, and Angie Craig, who have publicly voiced their concerns.

Updated: 07-07-2024 19:14 IST
A growing number of Democrats in the U.S. Congress are calling on Democratic President Joe Biden to end his re-election bid following a lackluster debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Leading the list is Representative Lloyd Doggett from Texas, who cited Biden's trailing performance in polls and debates as the impetus for his call.

Representative Raul Grijalva of Arizona stated that this moment presents an opportunity to seek other candidates, while Representative Mike Quigley of Illinois warned against Biden's continued candidacy, suggesting it could spell disaster. Angie Craig, representing a highly contested district, also urged for Biden's withdrawal, doubting his ability to effectively campaign and win against Trump.

