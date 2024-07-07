Left Menu

Growing Calls for Biden to End Re-Election Bid Among Democrats

A rising number of Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. Congress are urging President Joe Biden to step down from his re-election campaign following his recent debate performance against Donald Trump. Notable Democratic representatives such as Lloyd Doggett, Raul Grijalva, Seth Moulton, Mike Quigley, and Angie Craig have publicly articulated their concerns.

In a significant development, an increasing number of Democrats in the U.S. Congress are calling on President Joe Biden to cease his re-election bid. This follows the 81-year-old incumbent's faltering debate performance against his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

Representative Lloyd Doggett was the first to voice this sentiment. Doggett, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from a safe Democratic district in Texas, stated, "President Biden has continued to lag behind Democratic senators in key states and most polls show him trailing Donald Trump. The debate did not change that trajectory."

Following suit, Representative Raul Grijalva of southern Arizona remarked, "If Biden is the candidate, I'll support him, but it's time to explore other options." Meanwhile, Representative Seth Moulton from Massachusetts praised Biden's service but urged him to step aside, drawing parallels to George Washington.

Illinois moderate Mike Quigley expressed on MSNBC, "Biden must step aside and allow someone else to lead, or we risk utter catastrophe."

Lastly, Representative Angie Craig, from a highly contested district, emphasized, "Given the debate's outcome and Biden's lackluster response, I do not believe he can effectively campaign and defeat Trump."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

