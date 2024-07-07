Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Javier Milei Skips Mercosur Summit for Bolsonaro's Rally

Argentinian President Javier Milei is causing a diplomatic stir by skipping the Mercosur summit to attend a right-wing event in Brazil. He met with Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro, and conservative politicians to discuss trade and align political strategies, further straining relations with Brazil's current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:43 IST
Tensions Rise as Javier Milei Skips Mercosur Summit for Bolsonaro's Rally
Javier Milei

Argentinian President Javier Milei is set to speak on Sunday at a right-wing event in Brazil, after meetings with conservative politicians, potentially straining relations with his country's neighbor.

Milei, who arrived at the beach resort of Balneario Camboriu, Brazil, was greeted by former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Milei's decision to skip the Mercosur summit has only added tension to his already frosty relationship with Brazil's current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whom he has called "corrupt" and a "communist."

Instead, Milei attended a rally organized by Bolsonaro, which was aimed at unifying right-wing leaders from across the Americas. As Bolsonaro himself remains banned from holding office until 2030, the rally is seen as crucial for his party's prospects in this year's municipal elections and the 2026 presidential race.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024