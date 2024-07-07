Tensions Rise as Javier Milei Skips Mercosur Summit for Bolsonaro's Rally
Argentinian President Javier Milei is causing a diplomatic stir by skipping the Mercosur summit to attend a right-wing event in Brazil. He met with Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro, and conservative politicians to discuss trade and align political strategies, further straining relations with Brazil's current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Argentinian President Javier Milei is set to speak on Sunday at a right-wing event in Brazil, after meetings with conservative politicians, potentially straining relations with his country's neighbor.
Milei, who arrived at the beach resort of Balneario Camboriu, Brazil, was greeted by former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Milei's decision to skip the Mercosur summit has only added tension to his already frosty relationship with Brazil's current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whom he has called "corrupt" and a "communist."
Instead, Milei attended a rally organized by Bolsonaro, which was aimed at unifying right-wing leaders from across the Americas. As Bolsonaro himself remains banned from holding office until 2030, the rally is seen as crucial for his party's prospects in this year's municipal elections and the 2026 presidential race.
