Modi's Historic Visit to Austria: Strengthening 75 Years of India-Austria Diplomatic Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Austria will mark the first prime ministerial visit from India to the country in 41 years, since Indira Gandhi's trip in 1983.

Scheduled for July 9-10, the visit comes as India and Austria celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. Modi will engage in high-level discussions with Austrian leaders, including the Chancellor and the President, and participate in business forums and community meetings in Vienna.

India and Austria have enjoyed a steady exchange of visits at various governmental levels, underscoring the ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral ties. During Modi's visit, discussions will focus on infrastructure, renewable energy, high technology, start-up sectors, media, and entertainment.

