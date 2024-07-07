Calls for CBI Probe Amplify After Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Claims 66 Lives

Following the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed 66 lives, AIADMK General Secretary Edapadi Palanisami reiterated the party's call for a CBI investigation on Sunday. He alleged state police complicity in the matter and warned that the real culprits would go unpunished if the case remains with the state government.

Speaking to the media, Palanisami stated, "The Kallakurichi illicit liquor case should be investigated by the CBI. The state police are involved in this matter, so if the state government investigates, the real culprits will not be punished. Therefore, the CBI should investigate and arrest the real culprits." According to the latest reports from the administration, the death toll currently stands at 66.

Two individuals are being treated at Kallakurichi Government Medical and Hospital, six in Puducherry, and eight in Salem government hospitals. Presently, 16 people are undergoing treatment in total.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had already taken suo moto cognizance of a media report on the deaths and constituted a three-member inquiry committee led by NCW Member Khushbu Sundar to investigate. The delegation visited the families of the victims in Kallakurichi district.

On June 28, an NDA delegation of BJP leaders Anil Antony, Arvind Menon, and MP GK Vasan met with National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Kishore Makwana to submit a memorandum regarding the tragedy. They appealed to ensure the victims' families receive adequate compensation and justice.

The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, is also calling for the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over what they term the "inefficiency of the DMK government." Palaniswami and party workers have even started a hunger strike demanding a CBI probe.

