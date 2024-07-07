BJP's Sachdeva Slams AAP Over Alleged Bribe Demand by Satyendra Jain

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has criticized former Minister of the Delhi government, Satyendra Jain, for allegedly demanding a bribe from a government company. Sachdeva accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of being adept at committing 'black deeds.' He expressed surprise over Jain's alleged actions and questioned why AAP members appeared nervous about the ongoing investigation.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva remarked, 'We are also surprised how can a person ask for a bribe from a Government of India company? AAP people are experts in doing black deeds. They do new experiments... If Satyendra Jain is asking for commission and if he is being investigated, then why are they getting nervous? Let the investigation happen.'

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena revealed that a tender for constructing an additional block in Delhi Government's Lok Nayak Hospital, initially valued at Rs 465 crore, had ballooned to Rs 1135 crore. This surge created an unauthorized liability of approximately Rs 670 crore on the Delhi Government. LG Saxena suggested that this cost escalation was due to collusion between the Delhi Government's Health Department and the Public Works Department.

In response to these alarming findings, LG Saxena has asked the Vigilance Department to approach the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to form a special team of Chief Technical Examiners for a detailed technical examination of the matter. Additionally, a committee has been formed to investigate procedural violations leading to the cost escalation and will also scrutinize ongoing projects in other Delhi Government hospitals.

The case centers on the construction of a new building block at Lok Nayak Hospital. Despite a scheduled start date of November 4, 2020, and a projected completion period of 30 months, the progress remains at just 64 percent after three and a half years. While the project was initially tendered at Rs 465 crore, the scope of work increased modestly by 8.61 percent, but costs soared by 143 percent.

Cost overruns, reportedly decided at the Engineer level of the Department, should have been reviewed by the Finance Department and the Cabinet for approval. Notably, after LG Saxena flagged the issue to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in June 2023, the AAP Government introduced a Cabinet Note in March 2024 to approve these cost overruns, which remains pending.

