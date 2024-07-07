Left Menu

Left-Wing Coalition Surges in France's Snap Elections

A left-wing coalition unexpectedly surged ahead in France's snap elections, winning the most parliamentary seats. President Macron's centrist alliance came in second, and the far-right in third. The lack of a majority has thrown France into political turmoil, with no clear prime minister yet determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:37 IST
Left-Wing Coalition Surges in France's Snap Elections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

In a surprising turn of events, a left-wing coalition emerged as the frontrunner in France's snap elections, securing the most parliamentary seats, according to polling projections. This unexpected outcome placed President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance in second and the far right in third.

The absence of a majority for any single group has plunged the nation into political and economic uncertainty. The final results, expected late Sunday or early Monday, follow a highly volatile election called just four weeks ago in a significant gamble for Macron.

Projections indicate that the deeply unpopular president has lost control of parliament. The far right dramatically increased its parliamentary seats but did not meet pre-election expectations. France now faces weeks of political negotiations to determine the prime minister and the leadership of the National Assembly. Macron may have to govern alongside a prime minister who opposes most of his domestic policies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024