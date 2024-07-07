Left-Wing Coalition Surges in France's Snap Elections

In a surprising turn of events, a left-wing coalition emerged as the frontrunner in France's snap elections, securing the most parliamentary seats, according to polling projections. This unexpected outcome placed President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance in second and the far right in third.

The absence of a majority for any single group has plunged the nation into political and economic uncertainty. The final results, expected late Sunday or early Monday, follow a highly volatile election called just four weeks ago in a significant gamble for Macron.

Projections indicate that the deeply unpopular president has lost control of parliament. The far right dramatically increased its parliamentary seats but did not meet pre-election expectations. France now faces weeks of political negotiations to determine the prime minister and the leadership of the National Assembly. Macron may have to govern alongside a prime minister who opposes most of his domestic policies.

