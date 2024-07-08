Left Menu

Polish PM Reacts to French Election Results: Mixed Emotions Across Europe

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed contentment following voter surveys indicating a hung parliament in the French elections. Tusk noted varied reactions across Europe, with enthusiasm in Paris, disappointment in Moscow, and relief in Kyiv, adding, 'Enough to be happy in Warsaw' on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 08-07-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 00:51 IST
Polish PM Reacts to French Election Results: Mixed Emotions Across Europe
Donald Tusk
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed satisfaction on Sunday after preliminary voter surveys from the final round of the French parliamentary elections suggested a hung parliament. The left-wing New Popular Front is projected to secure the most seats.

'In Paris enthusiasm, in Moscow disappointment, in Kyiv relief. Enough to be happy in Warsaw,' Tusk posted on social media platform X, highlighting the varied responses from different cities across Europe.

The mixed reactions underscore the wider implications of France's closely-watched electoral outcome, reflecting the broader political and emotional landscape across the continent.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024