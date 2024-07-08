Polish PM Reacts to French Election Results: Mixed Emotions Across Europe
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed contentment following voter surveys indicating a hung parliament in the French elections. Tusk noted varied reactions across Europe, with enthusiasm in Paris, disappointment in Moscow, and relief in Kyiv, adding, 'Enough to be happy in Warsaw' on social media platform X.
- Country:
- Poland
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed satisfaction on Sunday after preliminary voter surveys from the final round of the French parliamentary elections suggested a hung parliament. The left-wing New Popular Front is projected to secure the most seats.
'In Paris enthusiasm, in Moscow disappointment, in Kyiv relief. Enough to be happy in Warsaw,' Tusk posted on social media platform X, highlighting the varied responses from different cities across Europe.
The mixed reactions underscore the wider implications of France's closely-watched electoral outcome, reflecting the broader political and emotional landscape across the continent.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Moscow Mulls Nuclear Timing Amid Rising Threats
Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Urges Gram Panchayats to Boost Solid Waste Management
UAE participates in BRICS Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Moscow
Dries Van Noten’s Farewell Fashion Show Closes Paris Fashion Week with a Bang
China's Triumph: Women's Rugby Sevens Team Qualifies for Paris Olympics