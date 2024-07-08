Polish PM Reacts to French Election Results: Mixed Emotions Across Europe

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed satisfaction on Sunday after preliminary voter surveys from the final round of the French parliamentary elections suggested a hung parliament. The left-wing New Popular Front is projected to secure the most seats.

'In Paris enthusiasm, in Moscow disappointment, in Kyiv relief. Enough to be happy in Warsaw,' Tusk posted on social media platform X, highlighting the varied responses from different cities across Europe.

The mixed reactions underscore the wider implications of France's closely-watched electoral outcome, reflecting the broader political and emotional landscape across the continent.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)