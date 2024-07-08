Left Menu

France Faces Political Deadlock After Hung Parliament

France is facing political uncertainty after recent elections resulted in a hung parliament. A leftist alliance took the top spot, surpassing Marine Le Pen's National Rally, but no group achieved a majority. The division could weaken President Macron's position both domestically and in the EU, leaving the country in a gridlocked state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 04:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 04:43 IST
France Faces Political Deadlock After Hung Parliament
AI Generated Representative Image

France is grappling with a potential political deadlock after Sunday's elections resulted in a hung parliament. A leftist alliance unexpectedly secured the lead, surpassing the far-right but without any group winning a majority. This outcome has set the stage for a divided parliament, making governance challenging for all parties involved.

Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) faced a significant setback, coming in third despite prior poll forecasts. The results also dealt a blow to centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who had called for the snap election to solidify his position following a poor showing in the European Parliament elections.

As official results trickled in, it became clear that the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) alliance, eager to govern, did not achieve an absolute majority. The political landscape remains highly fragmented, with uncertain prospects for future governance and policies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024