US Domestic News Round-Up: Tragedies, Extreme Heat, and Political Tensions

Following a tragic car crash, Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two other individuals lost their lives early Saturday morning in Prince George's County, Maryland. Extreme heat waves are also hitting the U.S. West Coast hard, with millions under heat warnings. In politics, President Joe Biden is facing increasing pressure to not seek re-election as the 2024 contest looms. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Beryl is set to strengthen and potentially hit Houston as a Category 2 hurricane.

Jackson, 24, along with Isaiah Hazel, 23, were pronounced dead at the crash scene, while Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, died in the hospital. Simultaneously, approximately 36 million Americans are experiencing excessive heat warnings, with a heat dome affecting states like California, Arizona, and Nevada.

On the political front, Biden, amidst calls from fellow Democrats to step aside, continues his campaign efforts, recently making stops in the crucial state of Pennsylvania. Tropical Storm Beryl, currently strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico, is forecasted to escalate to a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall near Houston.

