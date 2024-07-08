Left Menu

US Domestic News Round-Up: Tragedies, Extreme Heat, and Political Tensions

The latest US domestic news includes a tragic car crash claiming the lives of NFL rookie Khyree Jackson and others, record temperatures scorching the West, and mounting political pressure on President Joe Biden amid re-election concerns. Additionally, Tropical Storm Beryl may make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Houston.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 05:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 05:22 IST
US Domestic News Round-Up: Tragedies, Extreme Heat, and Political Tensions
Biden

Following a tragic car crash, Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two other individuals lost their lives early Saturday morning in Prince George's County, Maryland. Extreme heat waves are also hitting the U.S. West Coast hard, with millions under heat warnings. In politics, President Joe Biden is facing increasing pressure to not seek re-election as the 2024 contest looms. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Beryl is set to strengthen and potentially hit Houston as a Category 2 hurricane.

Jackson, 24, along with Isaiah Hazel, 23, were pronounced dead at the crash scene, while Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, died in the hospital. Simultaneously, approximately 36 million Americans are experiencing excessive heat warnings, with a heat dome affecting states like California, Arizona, and Nevada.

On the political front, Biden, amidst calls from fellow Democrats to step aside, continues his campaign efforts, recently making stops in the crucial state of Pennsylvania. Tropical Storm Beryl, currently strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico, is forecasted to escalate to a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall near Houston.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024