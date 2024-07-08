France's Election Shocker: Le Pen's Defeat Sparks Mixed Reactions

Many of France's allies breathed a sigh of relief as Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally failed to win a snap election on Sunday. However, concerns remain about the potential instability from a coalition government formed from a hung parliament.

The National Rally had been expected to top the polls, threatening to upend economic and foreign policy in the euro zone's second-largest economy. Allies of Ukraine were particularly worried about Le Pen's potential soft stance on Russia. Nonetheless, her loss signifies a temporary pushback against far-right movements in Europe.

President Emmanuel Macron, who called the election to regain political momentum, found his own party trailing an unexpectedly strong alliance of leftist parties. Overseas reactions celebrated the prevention of a far-right government, yet noted the complications Macron now faces in forming a new government.

