Naveen Patnaik Revamps BJD Leadership After Election Setback

Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik has taken significant steps to revamp the party's leadership after its disappointing results in the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

In a decisive move, Patnaik dissolved all state-level office bearers and formed a new panel of spokespersons, while district-level office bearers retained their positions. The new appointments include Santrupt Mishra, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra and Pradeep Kumar Majhi as national spokespersons.

Santrupt Mishra was also named as the political secretary to party president Naveen Patnaik. Additionally, the party appointed 14 state spokespersons, with senior leader Pratap Jena as state media coordinator and Swayam Prakash Mohapatra as social media coordinator. Lelin Mohanty and Priyabrata Majhi were named media coordinators.

