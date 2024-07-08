Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expands with New Induction

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet saw an expansion with BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat being inducted as a minister. The induction ceremony was held in Raj Bhawan, administered by Governor Mangubhai Patel and witnessed by CM Mohan Yadav. Rawat, a six-time MLA, recently switched allegiance from Congress to BJP.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet saw an expansion on Monday with the induction of BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat as a new minister in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's government.

Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rawat in the presence of CM Yadav at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.

Rawat, a six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district, left the Congress party and joined the ruling BJP during the Lok Sabha poll campaign on April 30. Despite his new affiliation, Rawat has yet to formally resign from the state assembly.

Since his switch to the BJP was announced at a poll rally, Rawat had been hesitant to fully confirm his political transition.

CM Yadav, who took office on December 13, 2023, following the assembly elections, previously inducted 28 legislators into his cabinet on December 25. The current induction of Rawat increases the cabinet's strength to 29, while the maximum allowable strength for the MP cabinet is 34 members.

