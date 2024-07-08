Speculation Grows Around Trump’s VP Pick Amid Democratic Unrest

The Republican vice-presidential candidate's plane waits in a hidden hangar, ready for a name decal. Fundraisers are planned, with only an announcement from former President Donald Trump pending.

Despite rampant speculation, Trump's senior advisers and allies claim uncertainty over his VP pick. The choice remains crucial as President Joe Biden faces mounting calls to step aside.

Trump's decision looms, with rallies scheduled in Florida and Pennsylvania, providing key moments for potential announcements. Trump might reveal his choice through his Truth Social platform or during the Republican National Convention in July. Rubio, Vance, and Burgum remain top contenders.

