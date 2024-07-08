Left Menu

Speculation Grows Around Trump’s VP Pick Amid Democratic Unrest

The vice-presidential pick for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign remains a tightly guarded secret. Speculation is high as Trump plans rallies, with potential picks including Marco Rubio, JD Vance, and Doug Burgum. The decision unfolds amid a chaotic political climate with increasing calls for President Biden to step down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-07-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 10:13 IST
Donald Trump

The Republican vice-presidential candidate's plane waits in a hidden hangar, ready for a name decal. Fundraisers are planned, with only an announcement from former President Donald Trump pending.

Despite rampant speculation, Trump's senior advisers and allies claim uncertainty over his VP pick. The choice remains crucial as President Joe Biden faces mounting calls to step aside.

Trump's decision looms, with rallies scheduled in Florida and Pennsylvania, providing key moments for potential announcements. Trump might reveal his choice through his Truth Social platform or during the Republican National Convention in July. Rubio, Vance, and Burgum remain top contenders.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

