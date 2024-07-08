Left Menu

Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Moscow Visit Amid Manipur Violence

Congress Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Narendra Modi for visiting Moscow instead of violence-hit Manipur. Ramesh highlighted Rahul Gandhi's third visit to the troubled northeastern state. Modi assured the Rajya Sabha that efforts to normalize Manipur are ongoing, with substantial arrests and stakeholder talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:25 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Moscow while neglecting violence-stricken Manipur. Ramesh pointed out that Modi has not visited Manipur even once since the violence erupted over 14 months ago, while the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will be making his third visit in over a year.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Assam's Silchar earlier today. He plans to visit relief camps at Fulertal and three other locations in Manipur. Gandhi is also scheduled to meet the Manipur Governor this evening. 'Today, the non-biological PM goes to Moscow while the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha heads for Assam and Manipur. Of course, the drumbeaters of the non-biological PM have claimed that he stopped the Russia-Ukraine war for some time,' Ramesh posted on X.

PM Modi left for a two-day visit to Moscow earlier today at the invitation of the Russian President to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. The Opposition has been vocally critical of the Centre's handling of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which began on May 3, 2023, during a protest rally by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) against the Meitei community's inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category. In a recent Rajya Sabha address, Modi said efforts are underway to normalize the situation, with over 11,000 FIRs registered and more than 500 arrests made. He added that both central and state governments are engaging with stakeholders to restore peace, and that schools, colleges, and other institutions have reopened in the state.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

