Left Menu

Big Investors Eye UK After Labour's Landslide Win, But Caution Remains

Big investors are cautiously eyeing the UK following a landslide win for Labour, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. While the pound strengthened and the FTSE 250 rose, long-term confidence in UK markets remains shaky. Concerns linger due to Brexit's impact, public debt levels, and the aftermath of Liz Truss' 2022 mini-Budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:40 IST
Big Investors Eye UK After Labour's Landslide Win, But Caution Remains
Keir Starmer

Big investors are warming to Britain after a landslide election win for its new Labour government but remain wary of placing long-term bets until Prime Minister Keir Starmer can convince them his economic growth plans are credible. Sterling, the strongest major currency against the dollar this year, nudged higher on Friday when the scale of Labour's victory became clear. The UK-focused FTSE 250 share index, which has outpaced the more global FTSE 100 year-to-date, rose to its highest since April 2022.

Despite the initial optimism, investors indicated that Labour needs to restore long-term confidence in UK markets that have been struggling since the 2016 Brexit vote and the chaos from former Prime Minister Liz Truss' 2022 mini-Budget. Labour has vowed to modernize Britain's infrastructure and address the housing shortage while maintaining tight spending amid a record-high tax burden.

Credit rating agencies and investors in Britain's international bonds remain cautious about public debt projected to exceed 100% of GDP. Sheldon MacDonald, Chief Investment Officer at Marlborough, noted the challenge for Labour in balancing economic growth with government debt, highlighting the importance of debt issuance and economic expansion rates.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024