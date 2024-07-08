Left Menu

YSRCP Leader Jagan Mohan Reddy Pays Tribute to Late Father on 75th Birth Anniversary

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy honored his late father, former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, on his 75th birth anniversary in Kadapa district. Several leaders and activists paid their respects statewide, commemorating the popular leader who died in a 2009 chopper crash. APCC president YS Sharmila also participated in the homage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:13 IST
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday paid tributes to his late father and former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district on his 75th birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Reddy said, "Daddy, your 75th birthday is a festival for all of us... Considering your ambitions as our goals we are working for the welfare of crores of families." Across the state, several YSRCP leaders and activists paid their respects to the popular leader, who passed away in a chopper crash on September 2, 2009.

Accompanied by family members and party leaders, the opposition leader took part in a prayer meeting at his father's grave.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila, Rajasekhar Reddy's daughter, also paid homage to her father along with her party leaders.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

