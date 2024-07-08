Hemant Soren Government Secures Confidence Amid Opposition Walkout

The Hemant Soren government on Monday won the vote of confidence in the Jharkhand Assembly amid the opposition's walkout.

In a significant political move, 45 MLAs voted in favor of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly, showcasing robust support for Soren's leadership.

Notably, Independent legislator Saryu Roy remained absent during the voting process, refraining from participation.

