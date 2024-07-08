Hemant Soren Government Secures Confidence Amid Opposition Walkout
The Hemant Soren government won a vote of confidence in the Jharkhand Assembly, despite an opposition walkout. Of the 81 members in the assembly, 45 MLAs supported the confidence motion. However, Independent legislator Saryu Roy abstained from voting.
In a significant political move, 45 MLAs voted in favor of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly, showcasing robust support for Soren's leadership.
Notably, Independent legislator Saryu Roy remained absent during the voting process, refraining from participation.
