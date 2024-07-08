Orban's Diplomatic Maneuvers: From Beijing to Washington

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, announced on Monday his intentions to visit Washington following discussions on a Chinese peace plan for Ukraine in Beijing.

Orban's six-month EU presidency began in July with the call to 'Make Europe Great Again,' reminiscent of former U.S. President Donald Trump, an ally of Orban and a vocal critic of the EU. During this period, Orban has visited Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing, proclaiming a 'peace mission' concerning the Ukraine conflict.

His recent visit to China was just before a NATO summit set to deliberate on increasing support for Ukraine and coincides with the European Commission's recent decision to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports. Orban, who supports Trump's White House return bid, has maintained economic ties with Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday.

