Orban's Diplomatic Maneuvers: From Beijing to Washington
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to visit Washington after discussing a Chinese peace plan for Ukraine in Beijing. Orban has been conducting a 'peace mission,' sharing views with leaders in Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing. His actions come ahead of a NATO summit focused on aiding Ukraine.
Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, announced on Monday his intentions to visit Washington following discussions on a Chinese peace plan for Ukraine in Beijing.
Orban's six-month EU presidency began in July with the call to 'Make Europe Great Again,' reminiscent of former U.S. President Donald Trump, an ally of Orban and a vocal critic of the EU. During this period, Orban has visited Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing, proclaiming a 'peace mission' concerning the Ukraine conflict.
His recent visit to China was just before a NATO summit set to deliberate on increasing support for Ukraine and coincides with the European Commission's recent decision to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports. Orban, who supports Trump's White House return bid, has maintained economic ties with Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Potential Moscow Visit: Strengthening India-Russia Ties
US Concerns Over India-Russia Ties Amid Strengthened Tech Partnership
Surprise Kyiv Visit: Viktor Orban Meets Zelenskiy Amid EU Presidency
Poland's Pledge: Bilateral Security Agreement with Ukraine Before NATO Summit
Bulgarian President Radev Declines NATO Summit Role Amid Controversy