Navigating Debt Challenges: A New Playbook

On Wednesday, the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable unveiled a new playbook designed to enhance the sovereign debt restructuring process. The roundtable, established in late 2022, focuses on helping nations grapple with significant debt service issues through improved debt treatment methods.

Chaired by the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and South Africa, the roundtable includes a diverse group of stakeholders from creditors to debt experts. The co-chairs noted progress, particularly in allowing debtor nations in restructuring, but not in arrears, to request debt service payment suspensions.

Amidst pressures from new U.S. tariffs, the IMF forecasts global public debt will reach nearly 100% of GDP by the decade's end. Low-income countries face severe debt service challenges, prompting calls for more transparent and collaborative restructuring frameworks.

