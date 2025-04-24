Positive Talks Pave Way for US-Ukrainian Peace Efforts

In London, President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, held constructive discussions with Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The meeting is seen as pivotal in fostering diplomatic relations aimed at addressing the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Kellogg released a statement on X highlighting the need to advance Trump's directive on the UKR-RU war. He emphasized the importance of stopping the violence, achieving peace, and prioritizing the United States' strategic interests.

The diplomatic effort underscores a commitment to resolving long-standing tensions in Eastern Europe and represents a move towards potential peace as both countries engage in forward-looking dialogues.

