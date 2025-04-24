Airlines Mobilize in Wake of Pahalgam Tragedy: Ensuring Safe and Affordable Passage

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, airlines have ramped up operations to manage the influx of travelers and ensure the transport of victims' remains. On Wednesday, 59 flights were conducted from Srinagar, including seven additional services to handle the sudden increase in demand from distressed tourists and affected families.

The Civil Aviation Ministry emphasized keeping airfares reasonable amid the high demand. Minister K Rammohan Naidu reassured that stringent measures were in place to monitor ticket pricing, maintaining affordability for passengers eager to return home. Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet took steps to cap fares and offer waivers on cancellation and rescheduling fees.

A control room at Srinagar airport is facilitating passenger movement, alongside measures to provide food and comfort to those stranded. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has advised airlines to increase flight numbers and ensure seamless connectivity from Srinagar to help evacuate tourists, fostering a prompt response to the tragedy's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)