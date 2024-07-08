Left Menu

France Faces Political Uncertainty After Hung Parliament

France faces a hung parliament after the latest elections, leading political leaders to consider forming a coalition government. The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) has the largest group of lawmakers, surpassing President Emmanuel Macron's centrists and the far-right National Rally (RN). Key political figures provided varied interpretations on the way forward.

France Faces Political Uncertainty After Hung Parliament
  • France

France is navigating uncharted political waters following Sunday's parliamentary election which resulted in a hung parliament. Key political leaders are now tasked with charting a path forward, possibly through forming a governing coalition. The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) emerged with the most substantial group of lawmakers, outpacing President Emmanuel Macron's centrist faction and the far-right National Rally (RN).

Reacting to the election results on Monday morning, Marine Tondelier, Greens' General Secretary, expressed uncertainty about Macron's next move, saying, "According to institutional logic, Emmanuel Macron should today officially call on the Nouveau Front Populaire to give him the name of a prime minister. Will he do so? Or will he not? As this president is always full of surprises, we shall see."

Manuel Bompard, the leader of the hard-left France Unbowed, asserted, "It is the leading political grouping in the National Assembly that is to govern, so the President of the Republic has a duty to summon a prime minister from the New Popular Front to the Matignon."

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure emphasized the need for urgency and inclusiveness, stating, "We need to be in a position to present a candidacy within the week. On principle, I don't want to exclude anyone, though I think we need a profile that will enable us to talk to the outside world and bring civil society together."

Yael Braun-Pivet, a senior centrist lawmaker and Macron ally, highlighted the necessity of forming a coalition, remarking, "What I am seeing is that the coalition that I have been calling for for months and which was impossible to achieve in the Assembly as it was then constituted, well now for me it has become compulsory because the will for it comes from the French people and that changes everything."

Francois Bayrou, leader of the centrist MoDem party, recognized the challenges but stressed the need for mutual cooperation, stating, "The path, I believe, can be found. I don't say it is certain to be found. I think it's extremely difficult. But I know with certainty that these obstacles will have to be removed because there is a constitutional rule that the National Assembly cannot be dissolved before 8 July 2025."

