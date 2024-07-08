France's Political Stalemate: Leftist Surge Creates Hung Parliament

France is grappling with a hung parliament and complex negotiations for forming a government after a surprise left-wing surge blocked Marine Le Pen's far-right ambitions. The leftist New Popular Front (NFP) became the leading force in the National Assembly following Sunday's election, though no single group secured a working majority. This leaves the possibilities of the NFP forming a minority government or establishing a broad, cumbersome coalition.

The outcome is a setback for President Emmanuel Macron, leaving the eurozone's second-largest economy in political uncertainty just weeks before Paris' Olympic showcase. Macron now faces a fragmented parliament, undermining France's role in the European Union and making it difficult to push through domestic agendas.

The left secured 182 seats, Macron's centrist alliance 168, and Le Pen's National Rally (RN) and allies 143, according to Interior Ministry data cited by Le Monde. Green leader Marine Tondelier suggested that Macron should invite the NFP to nominate a prime minister, though it remains to be seen if he will do so. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has offered his resignation, yet it's unclear if Macron will accept it immediately given the challenging task of government formation ahead.

