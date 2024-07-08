France Fails to Restore Ties with Russia Amid Government Shakeup
Despite the recent formation of a new French government, the Kremlin sees no strong political will in France to restore relations with Moscow. Nationalist leader Marine Le Pen's party failed to secure a predicted victory, with a leftist alliance taking the lead. Moscow remains interested in France's evolving political landscape.
The Kremlin announced on Monday that it lacked confidence in France's political will to restore relations with Moscow, following the formation of a new French government.
Marine Le Pen's National Rally, often criticized for its leniency towards Russia, failed to secure a victory in Sunday's snap election. Instead, a leftist alliance surprisingly emerged as the leading force in a hung parliament.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, 'The victory of political forces that support restoring our bilateral relations would be better for Russia. However, we currently see no such strong political will.' Russia is keen to monitor France's political evolution as it remains a significant player on the European stage.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bardella Pledges Vigilance on Russia in Snap Election Bid
Jordan Bardella Eyes EU Budget Cuts: National Rally's Bold Move
Will Marine Le Pen's National Rally Transform France's Fiscal Landscape?
Marine Le Pen's National Rally Vows Fiscal Discipline Amid Political Shift
Macron warns of 'civil war' threat if far left or far right wins in snap election