The Kremlin announced on Monday that it lacked confidence in France's political will to restore relations with Moscow, following the formation of a new French government.

Marine Le Pen's National Rally, often criticized for its leniency towards Russia, failed to secure a victory in Sunday's snap election. Instead, a leftist alliance surprisingly emerged as the leading force in a hung parliament.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, 'The victory of political forces that support restoring our bilateral relations would be better for Russia. However, we currently see no such strong political will.' Russia is keen to monitor France's political evolution as it remains a significant player on the European stage.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)