France Fails to Restore Ties with Russia Amid Government Shakeup

Despite the recent formation of a new French government, the Kremlin sees no strong political will in France to restore relations with Moscow. Nationalist leader Marine Le Pen's party failed to secure a predicted victory, with a leftist alliance taking the lead. Moscow remains interested in France's evolving political landscape.

Updated: 08-07-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:12 IST
France Fails to Restore Ties with Russia Amid Government Shakeup
The Kremlin announced on Monday that it lacked confidence in France's political will to restore relations with Moscow, following the formation of a new French government.

Marine Le Pen's National Rally, often criticized for its leniency towards Russia, failed to secure a victory in Sunday's snap election. Instead, a leftist alliance surprisingly emerged as the leading force in a hung parliament.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, 'The victory of political forces that support restoring our bilateral relations would be better for Russia. However, we currently see no such strong political will.' Russia is keen to monitor France's political evolution as it remains a significant player on the European stage.

