Doug Ford Leads Ontario Conservatives to Victory in Snap Election
Ontario's Progressive Conservative party has won a snap election, enabling Doug Ford to continue as Premier. Ford called the election early to secure a stronger mandate against U.S. tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump.
Ontario's Progressive Conservative party has successfully returned to power following a snap election, CTV News projects. This victory ensures party leader Doug Ford will continue to serve as Ontario Premier.
Ford had opted for an early election call, citing the necessity of a more robust mandate to effectively counter the proposed tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The election outcome highlights Ford's strategic political maneuvering in the face of cross-border economic challenges, solidifying his leadership stance in Ontario.
