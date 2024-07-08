Democratic Dilemma: Will Biden Continue His 2024 Campaign?
Amid rising concerns within the Democratic Party about President Joe Biden's re-election bid, congressional Democrats will reconvene to discuss urging Biden to end his campaign. Questions about Biden's age and campaign performance have intensified, with some Democrats fearing it could hurt their chances in the upcoming elections.
With mounting concerns about President Joe Biden's re-election bid, congressional Democrats are gathering to weigh the possibility of urging him to quit the race. Biden's age and campaign performance have raised doubts within the party, which fears his struggles could impact their election prospects.
A debate performance and subsequent public appearances have left some Democrats questioning Biden's ability to win another term. As Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, key Democratic lawmakers consider the ramifications for the House and Senate races. Some favor Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential successor.
Republican Representative Chip Roy has proposed invoking the 25th Amendment to replace Biden. Meanwhile, Biden continues to engage voters and reassure allies amid calls for a reconsideration of his campaign.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
