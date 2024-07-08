Left Menu

Changed Voting Ink Finger for Jalandhar West Bypoll: New Directive Explained

In preparation for the July 10 bypoll in Jalandhar West, District Election Officer Himanshu Aggarwal announced that indelible ink will now be applied on the middle finger of the left hand instead of the index finger. This change follows a directive from the Election Commission aiming for a smooth voting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:13 IST
Jalandhar District Election Officer Himanshu Aggarwal announced on Monday that during the July 10 bypoll for the Jalandhar West reserve assembly constituency, indelible ink will be applied on the middle finger of the left hand of voters instead of the index finger.

This adjustment comes in light of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, during which ink was applied to the index fingers.

Aggarwal noted that the Election Commission has clarified procedures, mandating the mark be placed on the middle finger to distinguish the by-poll voters.

All polling staff have been instructed to comply with this new directive to ensure a smooth voting process and minimize voter inconvenience, Aggarwal stated in an official communication.

'We are committed to making the voting experience as seamless as possible for everyone,' said Aggarwal.

The Jalandhar West assembly seat became vacant following former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Sheetal Angural's resignation.

The bypoll for the Jalandhar West constituency will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on July 10, with votes being counted on July 13.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

